‘You can be trooper today;’ OSHP finds new recruit on interstate

OHIO — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) rescued man’s best friend on a major roadway last week.

Sgt. Brett Claxton of the Canton Post rescued a dog on Interstate 77, according to a social media post.

Body cam video showed the dog blocking the right lane of I-77.

“Hey, buddy. You want treats?” he asked after finding him.

Sgt Claxton got the dog off the freeway.

The dog jumped right into the driver’s seat of the cruiser.

“All right, you can be trooper today,” laughed Claxton.

The dog was safely returned to its owner.

