Deputies seek driver involved in possible hit-and-run with cruiser

SHELBY COUNTY — Have you seen this vehicle?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash with a sheriff’s cruiser, according to a social media post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local donut shop ranked among top 50 in the US
- At least 2 dead after string of violence in Springfield
- Firefighters battling fire at vacant apartment building in Dayton
Deputies say the vehicle sustained front-end damage on the right front side.
The sheriff’s office posted security photos on its Facebook page.
If you can identify this vehicle or its owner, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 498-1111.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group