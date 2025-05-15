Deputies seek driver involved in possible hit-and-run with cruiser

SHELBY COUNTY — Have you seen this vehicle?

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash with a sheriff’s cruiser, according to a social media post.

Deputies say the vehicle sustained front-end damage on the right front side.

The sheriff’s office posted security photos on its Facebook page.

If you can identify this vehicle or its owner, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 498-1111.

