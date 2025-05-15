Firefighters battling fire at vacant apartment building in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant apartment building in Dayton Wednesday night, according to Dayton Police & Fire.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The fire was reported at Riverside Drive and Ridge Avenue at approximately 10:29 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 1 in custody after police chase in Montgomery County
- Local donut shop ranks in top 50 in the USA
- Boil advisory issued for parts of Montgomery County; see if you are impacted
News Center 7 crews on scene see a plume of smoke in the sky.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire coming from the building.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group