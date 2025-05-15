Firefighters battling fire at vacant apartment building in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant apartment building in Dayton Wednesday night, according to Dayton Police & Fire.

The fire was reported at Riverside Drive and Ridge Avenue at approximately 10:29 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene see a plume of smoke in the sky.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire coming from the building.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

