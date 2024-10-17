3 young adults charged with attempted murder, other felonies, in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — Three young adults have been formally charged with attempted murder and other felonies in a Springfield shooting earlier this month.

Marques Thomas, 18; Hailey Daniels, 20; and Shaylynn Ackerman, 21; were all indicted Wednesday at the Clark County Court of Common Pleas on felony counts of attempted murder and felonious assault, according to court records.

All three were charged on October 7 in Clark County Municipal Court in connection to an October 4 shooting on South Burnett Road.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Springfield officers and medics responded around 1:20 a.m. to Cole Manor Apartment at 300 block of S. Burnett Road on initial reports of a shooting.

Thomas has been formally charged with receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability, as well as two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

A Springfield Police lieutenant told News Center 7 that medics originally transported a male victim to Springfield Regional Medical Center on Oct. 4 before CareFlight transported him to Miami Valley Hospital.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a female said he got shot in the abdomen.

“He’s breathing, he’s talking,” she said at the time. “There’s blood everywhere on the floor.”

We are working to learn the victim’s condition.

News Center 7 will update this story.

