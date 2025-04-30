‘It’s been a long road;’ Woman’s health insurance nightmare comes to an end 18 months later

After 18 months of fighting, a woman told News Center 7 I-Team she is relieved because she’s finally solved a health insurance nightmare.

In November, the I-Team first reported that the woman’s health insurance company changed and then cancelled her coverage, without her permission.

Lorie Delaney has spent a lot of time on the phone over the last year and a half fighting for her family.

“Frustrating, angry, overwhelming,” she said.

This week, the call from the Affordable Care Act Marketplace was different.

“I told my husband, I said, ‘I’m crying.’ I said, ‘but all tears of joy,’” Delaney said.

In November, News Center 7 reported that Delaney and her husband, Randy, said a rogue insurance broker treated their healthcare like a pinball.

Bouncing them around from one ACA insurance plan to another to make money.

News Center 7 uncovered that it’s happened to hundreds of thousands across the country who rely on the ACA.

That rogue broker incorrectly adjusted the Delaneys’ income several times, which can cause IRS penalties of thousands of dollars.

“We went ahead and paid the $14,421 federal tax bill that was due,” Lorie said.

Before that, Lorie appealed, saying she thought her tax forms were incorrect because she was victimized by fraud within the ACA Marketplace.

Just this week, she learned she won the appeal.

She’ll be getting corrected tax forms to file, and then about half of that 14,421 dollars.

“Like I said, they were happy tears that maybe we can finally close the door on this chapter and be done. So, it’s been a long road,” Lorie said.

Lorie said she’s talked to a lawyer about joining the class action lawsuit.

The class action lawsuit claims families who rely on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace for healthcare are victims of a multimillion-dollar health insurance fraud scheme.

The companies named in the lawsuit have denied wrongdoing.

