Authorities responding to crash involving multiple semi trucks in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Authorities are responding to a crash involving two semi-trucks in Darke County Sunday night, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews responded to the area of U.S. 127 and SR-705 in Wabash Township around 10:45 p.m.
The dispatcher said the intersection will be closed for “quite some time.”
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Information on any injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
