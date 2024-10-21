Authorities responding to crash involving multiple semi trucks in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Authorities are responding to a crash involving two semi-trucks in Darke County Sunday night, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews responded to the area of U.S. 127 and SR-705 in Wabash Township around 10:45 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said the intersection will be closed for “quite some time.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



