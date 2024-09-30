Increase in students fighting cause downtown library to change hours; District speaks out

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is speaking out after reports of fights involving their students downtown.

Dr. David Lawrence, superintendent at DPS, said the district is working to find solutions but also asked the public not to jump to conclusions.

Videos from Sept. 12 show police trying to control nearly 30 juveniles at the RTA Hub near the Dayton Metro Library downtown.

At least one person had to be pepper-sprayed.

Lawrence said he was aware of the concerns and noted that there are catholic schools with students downtown, as well as several charter and alternative high schools.

Police said they have responded to more than 240 calls for service at the library and the RTA Hub this year.

Not all of those calls involve young people but a large number do.

“Adults should feel safe but the kids should also feel wanted down there as well. It should be an open space for everyone,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said DPS is working to be a good partner with RTA and the business community.

He said the district places school resource officers downtown during student transfer times.

“We pay almost $40,000 a month in overtime to secure the library and the bus hub,” Lawrence said.

He said he’d like to sit down with leaders of every school that uses the Hub, to make sure they are on the same page about student behavior.

He points out that students’ parents or guardians should help with that message too.

Starting Oct. 1 the library said it will be changing its hours at the location due to a recent uptick in teen violence.

The location on Watervliet Avenue will be closed from 2:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday afternoons.

The library said the closure will give them time to work with DPS, police, and community partners to manage the influx of “behavior issues.”

