Ohio university named ‘best value’ school in the Midwest

OHIO — A university in Ohio received high ranks in the most recent U.S. News & World Report college guide.

Ohio Northern University ranked first as the “best value” school in the Midwest and second in the best regional colleges in the Midwest.

ONU is a private university located in Ada, which is about 80 miles northwest of Columbus. It was founded in 1871 and has a 342-acre campus.

According to U.S. News, the university had a total undergraduate enrollment of 2,592 in Fall 2023.

Ohio Northern University’s tuition and fees are $39,600 and students can choose from more than 70 majors.

U.S. News also ranked the school’s engineering program No. 12 nationally as the best undergraduate engineering program.

