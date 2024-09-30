Ohio university named ‘best value’ school in the Midwest

OHIO — A university in Ohio received high ranks in the most recent U.S. News & World Report college guide.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Ohio Northern University ranked first as the “best value” school in the Midwest and second in the best regional colleges in the Midwest.
TRENDING STORIES:
- SNAP benefits change effective Oct. 1
- Verizon users report outages
- Adult-use marijuana sales surpass $76 million within past 2 months
ONU is a private university located in Ada, which is about 80 miles northwest of Columbus. It was founded in 1871 and has a 342-acre campus.
According to U.S. News, the university had a total undergraduate enrollment of 2,592 in Fall 2023.
Ohio Northern University’s tuition and fees are $39,600 and students can choose from more than 70 majors.
U.S. News also ranked the school’s engineering program No. 12 nationally as the best undergraduate engineering program.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]