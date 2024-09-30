Adult-use marijuana sales surpass $76 million within past 2 months

OHIO — Adult-use marijuana sales in Ohio have exceeded $76 million within the past two months, according to the Ohio Department of Cannabis Control (DCC).

Sales began in Ohio on Aug. 6 and have since accumulated almost 1 million transactions.

As of Sept. 21, there has been approximately $76,280,490 in adult-use marijuana sales, with a total of 937,536 receipts, according to the DCC.

Ohioans voted to legalize marijuana and passed Issue 2 in Nov. 2023, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Issue 2 also allows Ohioans 21 and older to grow marijuana at home, with a limit of six plants per person and 12 per household.

According to DCC data, 1.1 million units of adult-use manufactured products and 8,813 pounds of adult-use plant material have been sold since Aug. 6.

There are 21 dual-use dispensaries in the Miami Valley, seven of which are in the Dayton area.

Dual-use dispensaries can sell both medical and adult-use marijuana, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Several cities across the Miami Valley have passed marijuana moratoriums, including Fairborn, Troy, West Carrollton, Centerville, Beavercreek, Washington Twp., Kettering, Oakwood, and more.

