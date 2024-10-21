A car hit and killed a man outside a poker room, police now say it was a robbery

RIVERSIDE — Three Dayton men have been formally charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Riverside earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eric Caldwell, 23, John Disney, 35, and Ryan Wilson, 40, have each been indicted on three counts of murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and two counts of felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Riverside police officers and medics responded to a hit-and-run at the Riverside poker room on Burkhardt Road on Oct. 4, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Upon arrival, police located David Mills, 58, who was suffering from serious injuries.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Mills had been hit by a car that left the scene.

Medics took Mills to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died a few days later.

According to the prosecutor’s office, additional investigation and evidence found that the victim had been robbed and the suspects hit Mills with the car as they were leaving.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Caldwell, Disney, and Wilson.

They are all scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group