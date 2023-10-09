Man dies from injuries days after being hit by car in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — The man hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Riverside has died, according to police.

Officers and medics were called after getting reports of a crash in the parking lot of the old Kroger store at 5520 Burkhardt in Riverside.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. A spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department confirmed with News Center 7 that the man passed away Monday morning after he was taken off life support due to a brain/head injury that occurred during the incident.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller told dispatchers that a couple was fighting outside prior to the incident.

“He’s barely moving, he’s on the ground,” the caller told dispatchers.

From the time the call was received, it was investigated as a robbery and what police felt would end up being a homicide, the spokesperson said.

The police department is asking anyone who has further information to come forward and contact the City of Riverside Police Department at 233-1801, through the dispatch center at (937) 233-2080 or via email at police@riversideoh.gov.

Detectives are actively working the case.

