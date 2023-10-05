Man hospitalized after being hit by car, 911 call provides details after

RIVERSIDE — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

Officers and medics were called after getting reports of a crash in the parking lot of the old Kroger store at 5520 Burkhardt in Riverside.

>> BREAKING: SR-4 shut down after officer reportedly struck by vehicle in Dayton

A man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller told dispatchers that a couple was fighting outside prior to the incident.

“He’s barely moving, he’s on the ground,” the caller told dispatchers.

>> Man dead after stabbing in Dayton; suspect arrested

No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation but police suggested this could be a domestic dispute or an attempted robbery.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group