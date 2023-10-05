SR-4 shut down after officer reportedly struck by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — State Route 4 is currently shut down after an officer was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Dayton.

A Dayton officer was responding to a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. when they were hit, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

The officer was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

SR 4 is currently shutdown both northbound and southbound between the Stanley and Harshman exits.

Route 4 is currently shutdown both northbound and southbound between the Stanley and Harshman exits due to police activity. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/m0YJWfgz6L — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 5, 2023

