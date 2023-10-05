Local

SR-4 shut down after officer reportedly struck by vehicle in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

Police Presence at Miami Valley Hospital After Officer Reportedly Struck A Dayton officer was reportedly struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash Thursday afternoon.

DAYTON — State Route 4 is currently shut down after an officer was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Dayton.

A Dayton officer was responding to a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. when they were hit, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

The officer was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

SR 4 is currently shutdown both northbound and southbound between the Stanley and Harshman exits.

