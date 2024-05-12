Dayton Air Show announces new aircraft in ground display lineup

DAYTON — The 50th CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is just over a month away and officials have announced another aircraft that will be on display, according to a social media post from the Air Show.

The B-52 Stratofortress will join the Air Show’s initial ground display lineup.

The aircraft is a “heavy-bomber” capable of performing various missions and can fly at “high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet,” the post said.

The B-52 joins the German Air Force’s Airbus A400M “Atlas,” in the ground display.

Some featured performers include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the Wright “B” Flyer.

The 50th Dayton Air Show will take place June 22 to 23 at the Dayton International Airport.

