County-wide call for assistance called to The Reserve on Third in Dayton

DAYTON — A county-wide call for assistance was issued for the Dayton Police on Sunday morning at The Reserve on Third.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East Third Street just after 1 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher did not say why the call was issued, but did say it has since been canceled.

News Center 7 is working to learn why the call for assistance was dropped.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]