3 dead after plane crashes into field, fire officials say

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO — Three people were killed after a plane crashed into a field in Ohio on Saturday.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) confirmed to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland that a plane crashed in Geauga County.

The crash happened at the 17000 block of Bridge Road in Middlefield.

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Fire officials said that the plane was heading to the Geauga County Airport and crashed a mile before the landing site, WOIO reported.

Middlefield Fire Inspector and Investigator Ben Reed said that it appeared to be the home airport for both the pilot and plane.

The plane crash remains under investigation.

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