2026 Juneteenth Events Around the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Here are some Juneteenth events that are taking place around the Miami Valley.

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth Downtown Dayton

When : 4:30pm

: 4:30pm Where : Levitt Pavilion Dayton

: Levitt Pavilion Dayton What: There will be live music, line dancing, and good vibes all around. Bring your people, your energy, and let’s turn downtown all the way up!

Juneteenth Blackout Springfield

When : 6PM-10pm

: 6PM-10pm Where : 608 S. Southern Avenue, Springfield

: 608 S. Southern Avenue, Springfield What: Honor the past, celebrate the present, and build the future. There will be food, drinks, games, prizes, and more.

Juneteenth Concert Troy

When : 6:30pm

: 6:30pm Where : Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 301 W. Main Street, Troy

: Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 301 W. Main Street, Troy What: Artist Morris Howard will be featured in an evening of art, fellowship, and music. There will be food and fellowship, along with a special children’s art exhibit.

Saturday, June 20

Juneteenth Miami County

When : 3pm-6pm

: 3pm-6pm Where : McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Avenue, Troy

: McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Avenue, Troy What: Enjoy food trucis, vendor booths, a game truck, live entertainment, community booths, and more.

Juneteenth Jubilee Springboro

When : 10am-3pm

: 10am-3pm Where : 1000 S. Main Street, Springboro

: 1000 S. Main Street, Springboro What: Event will feature live music and entertainment, food trucks, artisan and craft vendors, and children’s activities.

Juneteenth Fatherfest Springfield

When : 11am -7pm

: 11am -7pm Where : 620 Piqua Place, Springfield

: 620 Piqua Place, Springfield What: The Annual Juneteenth Fatherfest Celebration, hosted by Gammon House Inc in partnership with Urban Light Ministries, returns as the longest-running Juneteenth celebration in the Miami Valley. This powerful day of culture, community, and connection brings together generations to honor freedom, heritage, and progress in a space rooted in history.

Juneteenth Needmore Dayton

When : 4:30pm w/Fireworks at 9:30pm

: 4:30pm w/Fireworks at 9:30pm Where : 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton

: 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton What: Enjoy an evening of delicious food, great music, family fun, and community fellowship.

Juneteenth Music Festival Huber Heights