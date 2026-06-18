Teen charged with murder in deadly convenience store shooting

DAYTON — A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man at a convenience store.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this story. He will have the latest on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The 17-year-old made his first appearance in juvenile court in connection with the death of 37-year-old Josh Fuller.

Police believe the teen is the one who pulled the trigger.

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Dayton police were called to the parking lot of a store in the 2400 block of North Main Street on Sunday.

Four teenagers allegedly approached Fuller as he walked out of the store and, without saying a word, fired shots at him.

Officers tracked down two teens Tuesday; each of them faces a count of murder.

A third teen was tracked down Wednesday.

In juvenile court Thursday, he was charged with four counts of murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault.

The 17-year-old will be held in the juvenile justice center until his next court appearance.

Police are still looking for a fourth teen.

We will continue to follow this story.

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