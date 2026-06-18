Local micro distillery, winery announces closure

YELLOW SPRINGS — A local micro distillery and winery is now permanently closed.

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Tuck-N-Red’s (TnR) said in a social media post that it is now closed after six years.

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Their menu included “a variety of mouthwatering wine and moonshine.”

They said it was time to move on, according to the social media post.

“To OUR people, ONE LOVE,” the owners said. “Thank you for all your support over the years!”

It was located on North Walnut Street in Yellow Springs.

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