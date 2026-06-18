Line of powerful storms leaves damage south of Dayton

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — Some strong to severe storms caused damage south of the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is in northern Kentucky, where a possible tornado may have touched down LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for parts of the Miami Valley early Thursday morning. They have since expired.

OHGO’s website reports that portions of Interstates 75 and 74 are closed in Hamilton County due to flooding.

Our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, reports that storms damaged several buildings in Florence, Kentucky.

Photos show that the roofs of some businesses were damaged.

Jenkins says the power is out at the Florence Mall.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]