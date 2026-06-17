Area police officer arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend multiple times

COLUMBUS — An officer accused of strangling his girlfriend is in jail.

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Timothy Fuller has been with Columbus police for three years, a police spokesperson told our news partners at WBNS.

He is charged with one count of strangulation.

Columbus officers were called to the intersection of Main Street and Luther Lane to meet with Hilliard Division of Police officers who were with a woman claiming she was a victim of domestic violence.

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Officers arrived and spoke with the woman, who said she was strangled multiple times by Fuller at their home on Hobbes Drive.

The woman told officers that the next thing she remembered was waking up on the floor at the foot of the bed, with no memory of how she got there.

Court documents say that the woman told officers Fuller would go on to strangle her two more times, assault her with a piece of leather, and that he told her he was going to kill her.

Fuller allegedly withheld her cellphone all day, so she could not call police.

After Fuller left for work, the woman said she left her house and sped in front of an officer in the hopes of being pulled over.

Fuller was previously named in a lawsuit filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in February.

The suit alleges that he failed to take steps to prevent the domestic violence death of 60-year-old Marchelle Freeman.

WBNS has reached out to Columbus police for a statement.

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