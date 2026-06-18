Thousands are without power as storms move through the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 2,500 combined outages are reported across the region.

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As of 1:58 a.m., AES Ohio’s outage map reports over 1,278 customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s website.

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Here is a breakdown of the outages:

Greene County- 53

Clinton County-1

Montgomery County- 898

Warren County- 1

Clark County- 159

Logan County -34

Mercer County- 2

Miami County -40

Preble County -15

Shelby County- 131

Union County-135

This also includes over 30 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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