Storm Timing: Most likely window for severe weather by county

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Wednesday. As we continue to analyze the setup for tonight, here is a look at the most likely window for severe storms in your area. This is not meant to be looked at as you will not see storms earlier, but this is the best chance for severe storms as we see it right now.

Timing

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As we work through tonight, it is important to make sure you know where your safe spot is. Often times when a tornado is imminent or occurring, it is a split second decision to grab things and go to shelter. Use this time beforehand to review those safe places.

Safety

Remember that no place outside is safe from a tornado. Be sure to get as low as you can and protect yourself from potential flying debris.

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If you need advice or recommendations on where to go, I have attached this link for you so you know where to go and what the best options are for tornado warnings.

https://www.whio.com/news/local/severe-weather-safety-where-go-tornadoes/WVYFL4JGUREWBOOIRG7XK5MVIY/

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