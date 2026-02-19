Severe Weather Safety: Where to go for tornadoes?

As severe weather risks become more frequent, it is always a great reminder to know where to go for tornadoes. Whether you have lived here for a long time or are new here, tornadoes do happen in our region.

So, where are the best places to shelter during tornadoes? Let’s break it down by what type of structure you live in. Of course, the first step is to have your safety kit ready to go and know your plan before severe storms arrive.

Home Tornado

If you live in a site built house, the best place to go is your basement. Being in Ohio, I know not everyone has a basement. The next best place would be an interior room like a bathroom or closet. Some place without windows would be the best place to go. You want to place as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Wear a helmet and cover yourself to protect your body from debris.

Mobile Home Tornado

If you are inside of a mobile home, the best advice is to just leave and find a better structure. Mobile homes offer affordable housing options, but for tornadoes they are very dangerous to live in. Do you have a good friend, neighbor, or family with a better structure? If so, that is where you should go. Mobile homes are not built for withstanding tornadoes, so that is the big reason as to why you should leave.

Apartment Tornado

Last, but not least, I know some live in tall apartment buildings. The same course of action applies for tornadoes. You want to get as low as possible, preferably on the lowest floor. Perhaps it is a bathroom, laundry room, or some interior room with no windows.

Of course, protect yourself from debris risk and wear a helmet. But, being higher up in tall buildings is the last place you want to be.

Let this serve as a handy guide for you as we navigate severe weather season in the Miami Valley. Be sure to have our WHIO Weather app handy so you get the alerts and know when to take action and go to your safe place.

