Alison Krauss & Union Station concert at Ohio State Fair cancelled

COLUMBUS — Tonight’s Alison Krauss & Union Station concert at the Ohio State Fair has been cancelled.

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State fair organizers cite illness as the reason for the cancellation.

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Alison Krauss & Union Station were set to be joined by special guest Theo Lawrence.

“No concert will be held in its place this evening. Those with tickets can still use their concert ticket for Fair admission today,” organizers said in a release.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded.

Organizers said that those with tickets from a resale site will need to reach out to the original point of purchase for any refund or credit options.

Additional information can be found here.

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