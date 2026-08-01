Deputies, medics respond to Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY — A crash is currently under investigation in Darke County.

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It was reported in the 2800 block of U.S. 127 in Butler Township around 10:25 a.m., according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.

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Initial reports indicate two vehicles were involved.

Additional information about the severity of the crash and any injuries was not immediately available.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

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