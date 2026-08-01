Car flipped into ditch during early morning crash in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Trotwood crews are investigating a crash at a busy intersection on Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Olive Road around 5:50 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said that a car had flipped into a ditch in the intersection.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if there were injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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