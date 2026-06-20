‘My daughter shot me;’ 911 call details moments after man drives to fire station after shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a reported shooting in Montgomery County on Saturday.

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Around 1:10 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1 block of Business Park Drive on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 indicates that the victim drove himself to a Jefferson Township Fire Station after being shot by his daughter.

“My daughter got hold of a gun and shot me in the arm. I’m at the fire station on Third Street. Can you get here now?” the caller told a 911 dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews on scene see multiple deputy cruisers and crime scene tape surrounding a Jefferson Township Fire Station.

We will continue updating this story.

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