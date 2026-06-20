The first day of summer comes with a chance for severe storms

DAYTON — Sunday evening and overnight one or two storms may produce damaging straight line winds. Here’s the latest. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Summer officially arrives at 4:24 a.m. Sunday morning! The summer solstice is when the direct rays of the sun are over the Tropic of Cancer in the northern hemisphere, where we live! That means it’s the longest day of the year. We get almost 15 hours of daylight Sunday.

Summer begins with a chance for severe storms

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Saturday comes with a small chance that a few of us see a light, brief showers. But Sunday evening will be more active. If you got dinner plans with Dad for Father’s Day, storms could be arriving towards the sunset.

Summer begins with a chance for severe storms

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Being under a 1 out of 5 means an isolated storm or two could produce those damaging straight line winds, not widespread severe weather. Flooding may also be a concern with these heavy downpours.

Summer begins with a chance for severe storms

Summer begins with a chance for severe storms

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