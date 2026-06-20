Thousands gather for 1st ever Dayton Black Rodeo

DAYTON — Dayton’s Inaugural Black Rodeo is officially underway.

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The doors opened at 11 a.m. at Welcome Stadium.

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Traffic was backed up on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

Patterson said there are carnival-style games and rides with bouncy houses.

There is also a petting zoo inside.

Some people from as far as North Carolina came for the first-ever Dayton Black Rodeo.

“It’s love everywhere, love everywhere. Like, you can feel it, you can feel it. It’s a good environment,” said Courtney George.

Another woman talked about coming back home here in Dayton to such a positive event.

“Really excited about things in Dayton, despite, like you know, what we may see or hear that goes on here every day, people are still enthusiastic about, you know, like pouring back into our city,” said Sobryia Rucker.

The rodeo continues until midnight at Welcome Stadium.

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