Firefighters respond to reported garage fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.
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The fire was reported at around 3:41 p.m. at the 4300 block of Sylvan Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.
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Initial scanner traffic indicated the fire may have spread to more than one garage.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
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