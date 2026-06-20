Right lane closed due to crash in I-75 construction zone

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Saturday evening.
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The crash happened just after 6:10 p.m. on northbound I-75 at Stanley Avenue in the construction zone.
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OHGO cameras show that the right lane is blocked. Traffic is backed up on I-75 past State Route 4.
The contraflow lane is open.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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