Blue Angels preview act for CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show’s 50th Anniversary

DAYTON — The 2024 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is a little more than six months away, but today we got a preview of what fans will see next summer for the show’s 50th anniversary.

Tuesday morning, one of the United States Navy Blue Angels rolled into a hangar at Dayton International Airport. The Blue Angels will be headlining the 2024 air show.

>> Chase involving stolen U-Haul ends in crash; 2 injured

“You know, the birthplace of aviation. This is where it all began so it’s special,” Lt. Connor O’Donnell said.

Performing next June requires part of the team to be here in the Miami Valley early for a winter visit. They check on logistics at every show site long before the full team arrives for their performances.

“I want it to be a safe flight demonstration. And there’s so much coordination that goes into that, that we can’t show up all week and make sure everything is good to go,” O’Donnell said.

Aside from the Blue Angels, there are several other acts confirmed for the 2024 show, including Tora! Tora! Tora!.

>> PHOTOS: These vanity plates were denied this year by Ohio BMV (graphic)

Organizers have already booked aerobatic acts like the Titan Aerobatic Team and Rob Holland.

Right after a Blue Angel touched down in Dayton, show officials told News Center 7 that they’re not quite finished landing acts for 2024.

“We found out we’ll have probably some other fighters. Don’t want to announce that yet. Save a little bit for later in the year. But there’s a lot on its way,” Scott Buchanan, Dayton Air Show Board Chair, said.

© 2023 Cox Media Group