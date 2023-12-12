3 in custody, injuries reported after chase involving stolen U-Haul ends in crash

TROTWOOD — Three people are in custody after a chase involving a suspected stolen U-Haul ended in a crash.

Around 5 a.m. police were called to reports of aggravated robbery involving a U-Haul that was stolen out of Dayton, according to Trotwood Police Sgt. Mike Molchan.

Around 3:10 p.m. officers spotted the U-Haul involved in the robbery and a chase started.

The chase ended at Hoover Avenue and Scottswood Road in Trotwood when the U-Haul crashed head-on into another car, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

But the U-Haul isn’t the only vehicle the suspects are believed to have stolen today.

