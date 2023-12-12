State troopers ID trucker found dead on I-70

PREBLE COUNTY — An Ohio man has been identified as the commercial truck driver who was found dead in Preble County Tuesday.

A commercial freight carrier company contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) on Friday morning and asked them to do a welfare check on one of their drivers, a spokesperson for OSHP told News Center 7.

>> Grandmother ‘intentionally’ shoots infant grandchild in Butler County, sheriff’s office says

Troopers found the truck on Interstate 70 near State Route 503. Upon arrival, they found the driver identified as Jeffrey D. Williams, 63, of Ashland, Ohio dead.

The driver’s death remains under investigation.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

© 2023 Cox Media Group