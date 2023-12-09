Grandmother ‘intentionally’ shoots infant grandchild in Butler County, sheriff’s office says

LIBERTY TWP. — A grandmother has been arrested after allegedly shooting her six-month-old grandchild in Butler County early Saturday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies were called out to reports of a shooting on Dutchview Court in Liberty Twp. around 1:50 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

When they got to the scene, they found the infant who had been shot in the head. The child was taken to UC West Chester Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, Mia Desiree Harris, reportedly shot at family members before “intentionally” shooting the infant., witnesses told deputies.

Harris left the scene before deputies got there, but was later found and taken into custody.

Harris has been charged with three counts of felonious assault.





