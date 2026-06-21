County-wide call issued on reports of active shooter in Dayton

DAYTON — A county-wide call for assistance was issued for the Dayton Police Department on Sunday morning in response to reports of an active shooter.
The call came out to the 100 block of Heid Avenue in Dayton at 2:17 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that the call for countywide assistance was canceled at 2:20 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
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