3 people killed after shooting in Ohio neighborhood; victims identified

CINCINNATI — Three people were shot and killed late Saturday night in a Cincinnati neighborhood.

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Around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Cincinnati Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Millvale Court for reports of a shooting victim, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

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Upon arrival, officers located a victim with severe gunshot wounds.

While on scene, officers received reports that more victims were in the 2200 block of Millvale Court.

Officers then found two more victims with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced all three victims dead at the scene. They have been identified as 38-year-old Kenneth Burton, 53-year-old Theresa Dudley, and 41-year-old Brenea Burton.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit. It is believed that the shooting was an isolated incident.

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