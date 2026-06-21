CareFlight responds to crash in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN — Police and medics responded to a crash in Germantown on Sunday morning.
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Around 10:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 10000 block of Puddenbag Road on reports of a crash with injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The dispatch sergeant confirmed that CareFlight was requested to respond to the scene.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene.
This is a developing story.
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