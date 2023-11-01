Dayton Air Show to celebrate 50th anniversary with Blue Angels, fan favorite, more

DAYTON — The Dayton Air Show has announced some of the acts, including a fan favorite, that will return to the skies for its 50th anniversary this summer.

Air show officials announced the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to headline the 2024 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show on June 22 and 23.

They will show off their F/A-18 Super Hornets which can reach top speeds of 1,190 miles per hour.

Fan favorite “Tora!Tora!Tora!” will also join the lineup —the Commemorative Air Force production features the bombing of Pearl Harbor with replica fighter and bomber aircraft.

More information about the 2024 Dayton Air Show can be found here.









