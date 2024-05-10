Closed Ohio Walmart auctioning off flat screens, laptops and even the shelves

COLUMBUS — A former Walmart Supercenter in Columbus was closed after it failed to meet financial obligations, and now all its leftover equipment is being auctioned off.

The online auction started at 10 a.m. Friday and runs through 6 p.m. Items being auctioned are retail equipment, cash registers, display racks, electronics, and any merchandise that may have been not sold.

The store is located at 3579 High Street in Columbus and closed in February.

Walmart has nearly 5,000 locations across the United States and said it decided not to renew the building’s lease after it failed to meet financial expectations.

If you would like to join in on the auction, click on the Grafe Auction site.

