Man dead after stabbing in Dayton; suspect arrested

DAYTON — A man is dead after a stabbing in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 1000 Jordan Avenue on report of a stabbing, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Upon their arrival in the area officers located the victim, a 36-year-old man.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died. His identity has not been released at this time.

The suspect has been arrested, Bauer said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

