1 killed, Preble County man seriously hurt, after job site crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A person is dead and a Preble County man suffered serious injuries after a job site crash in Butler County.

Sheriff’s deputies, police officers, and medics were dispatched to the 1500 block of Main Street on Tuesday following initial reports of a crash involving construction equipment in Hamilton, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Multiple people described to 911 dispatchers that a large piece of machinery flipped multiple times and landed in front of a Skyline Chili.

“They’re hurt bad,” said one caller. “They need to get out here immediately.”

“It just rolled and rolled and rolled,” another called told dispatchers.

Jacob Moler of Brown County has been identified as the man killed by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Damion Winkler of Eaton has been identified as the second victim and is at a hospital, WCPO reports.

“He’s currently still in the ICU in a coma with several different broken bones and a brain bleed,” said Shawna Cain, a friend of the family. “We’re just hoping he wakes up soon.”

She said as Damion fights for his life, Shannon, his wife, will be caring for his three boys, Cain told WCPO.

“Damion is their main provider,” she said. “They have three boys that he takes care of. The youngest is just under a year old. He’s a great dad.”

OSHA has opened a formal investigation, a spokesperson told WCPO.

