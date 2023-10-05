Drivers to now pay if caught using phone under Ohio’s distracted driving law

MIAMI VALLEY — It’s official, starting today Ohio drivers who pick up their phone while driving could get a ticket and be fined.

Ohio’s Distracted Driving Law took effect back in April, but the six-month grace period is officially over.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers about why this law is necessary.

They said distracted drivers are a huge concern and over 60,000 crashes have involved distracted driving on Ohio roads since 2018.

Nearly 2,000 of those crashes have been either deadly or serious.

Sgt. Tyler Ross of the OSHP told Robertson the law is necessary because distracted driving is about taking people’s lives.

The six-month grace period was the time for drivers to educate themselves on what the law means.

He said drivers should work together to eliminate all distractions on the road.

“If you look at a year to date, just under 20% of our serious injury and fatal crashes have gone down under distracted driving-related,” he told Robertson. “Now that people know that you can issue a citation, we expect those numbers to hopefully continue to decrease.”

Robertson says there are exemptions to the law.

Drivers are allowed to call the fire and police departments or even the hospital in the event of an emergency.

If they are in standstill traffic or a red light, it is okay to check your phone.

Stop signs are another story, according to Sgt. Ross.

He said drivers cannot be on their phones because they still need to be aware of their surroundings.

Robertson reports minors are not eligible for those exemptions.

If drivers do get pulled over, what does it mean? These are the penalties, according to ODOT’s website:

First offense- 2 points assessed to license, up to a $150 fine.

Second offense- 3 points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine.

Third offense- 4 points assessed to license, up to $500 fine, possible 90-day suspensions of driver’s license.

Fines will double if the violation occurs in a work zone, ODOT said.

Drivers over the age of 18 can make or receive calls via hands-free devices. This includes:

Speakerphone

Earpiece

Wireless handset

Electronic watch

Connecting phone to vehicle

In most cases, anything more than a single touch or even swipe is against the law, ODOT says.

Sgt. Ross told Robertson a completion of a distracted driving course could help avoid the fine and points.

“There is a class offered by the Department of Public Safety that will allow you to get rid of or wave that fine or fee and points and give you that opportunity to educate yourself and see why it is an area of concern,” he said. “And basically, get better, don’t do it again.”

Sgt. Ross said it is a challenge since everyone is on their phones.

“We understand it is 2023, technology is a big part of our personal and professional lives, we’re on our phone, but that’s why we had a six-month period to try to get rid of that habit, that routine of being on your phone,” he told Robertson.

There are some tips to avoid getting cited before you start driving:

Get a phone mount and put your phone in the mount. Also, place it a good distance away so you don’t get tempted.

Start your favorite playlist before driving.

Get your GPS ready to go before pulling away.

For more information on Ohio’s Distracted Driving law, visit this website.

