New distracted driving law goes into effect today; what local authorities want you to know

OHIO — Today, a new distracted driving law takes effect in Ohio, and local authorities what you to know.

There are several things you used to be able to do with your phone while behind the wheel that could now get you pulled over.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz gathered what divers need to know before they head out the door.

The new law makes it so an officer can pull drivers over for being on the phone while driving a vehicle.

We spoke to Bellbrook Police Chief Stephen Carmin, and he says officers are only looking out for people’s safety.

“We want to caution drivers that you can’t do a lot of the things that you’ve done before. And again, it’s looking out for your safety,” said Carmin.

For the first six months, drivers will receive a warning for breaking the new law. However, starting October 4th, the tickets could be costly and add points to your license.

The first offense can lead to a fine of up to $150 and two points on your driver’s license.

Exceptions to the law include:

When parked or at red lights

Can swipe the phone to answer calls

Can hold the phone to ear

No restrictions on emergency calls

For more information, you can visit ODOT's website here.









