Greenville City Schools closed Wednesday after severe storms

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools has canceled classes Wednesday after severe storms moved through the area.

The district announced the closure Tuesday evening after damage was reported to Greenville High School’s Harmon Field.

Greenville City Schools Superintendent Douglas Fries told News Center 7 that there are many trees down around the district as well as wires and damage in town.

Many within the city have reported power outages, Fries said.

Photos show damage to the press box area and the field itself.

The district has not announced yet if the school will be resumed on Thursday.

