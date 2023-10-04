Crime And Law

1 hospitalized following stabbing in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

Dayton police cruiser Mike Campbell/Staff

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

>>2 men arrested on felony drug charges after traffic stop on I-75 in Ohio

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jordan Avenue just after 12:25 a.m. on initial reports of a stabbing, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics transported that person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

We are working to learn the victim’s condition and if anyone is in custody.

News Center 7 will provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read