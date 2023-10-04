2 men arrested on felony drug charges after traffic stop on I-75 in Ohio

WOOD COUNTY — Two men are facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe on I-75 in Wood County with an expired Kentucky registration, an OSHP spokesperson said.

Troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle while interacting with both occupants and drugs were located on both the driver and passenger.

They seized over $46,000 worth of drugs while performing a probable cause search of the vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

This includes at least 330 grams of heroin, 51 grams of fentanyl, six Oxycodone pills, and 120 grams of marijuana.

Victor Byrd, 35, the driver, and Antonio Jones Sr., 31, the passenger, both from Detroit have both been indicted on first-degree felony charges at the Wood County Court of Common Pleas, according to the spokesperson.

Both are facing trafficking and possession of heroin charges as well as trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. All charges are first-degree felony charges.

If both are convicted, they could face up to 40 years in prison and a fine of at least $80,000.

