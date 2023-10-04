UPDATE: All lanes back open following semi crash on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 2:25 a.m.

Traffic is moving again after a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

Deputies and medics were dispatched to the area of Southbound Interstate 75 and Needmore Road just before 1:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that all lanes reopened just before 2:30 a.m.

A semi was one of the vehicles involved and there was a reported fuel leak.

We are working to learn if the are any injuries and will provide updates on this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

ODOT cameras are showing traffic backing up on SB I-75 past Needmore Road.

Several medics have been dispatched to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

