UPDATE: All lanes back open following semi crash on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 2:25 a.m.
Traffic is moving again after a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.
Deputies and medics were dispatched to the area of Southbound Interstate 75 and Needmore Road just before 1:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that all lanes reopened just before 2:30 a.m.
A semi was one of the vehicles involved and there was a reported fuel leak.
We are working to learn if the are any injuries and will provide updates on this developing story.
-INITIAL STORY-
ODOT cameras are showing traffic backing up on SB I-75 past Needmore Road.
Several medics have been dispatched to the scene.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
