Police: Shooting involving officer began with alleged abduction in Riverside

KETTERING — Police provided new details on what led up to a shooting involving an off-duty officer Sunday in Kettering.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Riverside police were sent to a business on Burkart Avenue on the report of an abduction, according to John Davis with the Centerville Tactical Crime Suppression Unit.

Davis said three males abducted a female and shots were fired during that incident. Area law enforcement began looking for the vehicle and the suspects.

While police were actively searching for the suspect vehicle, the Kettering Police Department received a call around 2 p.m. of a robbery in progress at the Meijer on Wilmington Pike.

Davis said it is believed that the victim of the abduction was taken to Meijer to obtain money from the bank.

Shortly after, Kettering officers got into a foot pursuit with the suspect from the robbery. During the foot pursuit, an off-duty Kettering officer located and was confronted by the suspect in a backyard on Tangent Drive.

Davis said the officer gave the suspect commands but was threatened with a weapon, so the officer fired and struck the suspect.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kettering Police Department requested the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit to conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting.

